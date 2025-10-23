Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport appears in court

ATLANTA — The man accused of threatening to “shoot up” the world’s busiest airport appeared in court in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Officials say 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle appeared before a U.S. Magistrate judge.

On Tuesday, new charges were filed against Cagle, including possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault, and making terroristic threats.

Cagle was arrested on Monday for bringing a semi-automatic weapon to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and threatening a mass shooting.

The next court appearance for Cagle is a detention hearing set for Monday, Oct. 27. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 5.