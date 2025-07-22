Crime And Law

Man accused of shipping drugs to Georgia sentenced to prison

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A 41-year-old California man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug ring kingpin.

Officials say Wil-Fort Foster III shipped massive quantities of meth and fentanyl out of his California barbershop to his national network, including in Cartersville.

Police officials say the drugs were sold out of stash houses and the proceeds were laundered and shipped back to California.

Four people from Cartersville, East Point, Rockmart and Atlanta also pled guilty for their involvement in the case and await sentencing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!