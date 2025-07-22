Man accused of shipping drugs to Georgia sentenced to prison

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A 41-year-old California man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug ring kingpin.

Officials say Wil-Fort Foster III shipped massive quantities of meth and fentanyl out of his California barbershop to his national network, including in Cartersville.

Police officials say the drugs were sold out of stash houses and the proceeds were laundered and shipped back to California.

Four people from Cartersville, East Point, Rockmart and Atlanta also pled guilty for their involvement in the case and await sentencing.