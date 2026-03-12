Man accused of sexual battery at metro Atlanta grocery stores faces charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man was arrested and faces charges after being accused of sexual battery at four different grocery stores in DeKalb County over the past several months.

DeKalb County police say 27-year-old Jerome Grogan is accused of groping strangers at Kroger and Publix locations on Flat Shoals Parkway, Flakes Mill Road and Wesley Chapel Road.

Police officials say Grogan was seen wearing the same clothes he had on in surveillance video from one of the locations.

Grogan could face additional charges. The investigation is ongoing.