Man accused of murder at Gwinnett County motel in 2020 sentenced to life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after being accused of killing a man and leaving another man blind in Georgia in 2020.

A Gwinnett County jury found Hakiem Sherif Williams guilty of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault for killing a man “execution style.”

Police say Williams was selling drugs to two men inside a Motel 6 in Norcross. When he learned the two men had thousands of dollars in cash in a backpack, he is accused of robbing them.

Prosecutors showed that police identified Williams from face recognition software on his girlfriend’s social media.

Police did not release the identity of the man who was killed.