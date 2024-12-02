Man accused of killing security guard outside Atlanta hookah bar takes plea deal

ATLANTA — The man who is accused of killing a security guard outside an Atlanta hookah bar has taken a plea deal just as the jury selection was set to begin at trial, officials say.

Damon Wilson plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Police said on Feb. 2, 2022, a man got into a fight with security guard was Tyshon ‘Ty’ Ross at the Encore Hookah bar and bistro on Luckie Street.

Once they were outside the bar, police said a man started shooting and one of the bullets hit the Ross. Police say Ross later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“The security guard who was trying to protect the facility and patrons, was murdered by someone,” Mayor Andre Dickens previously said.

The plea after the State and the defense made a joint recommendation.

After Wilson accepted the plea deal, the judge called it a “senseless crime.”