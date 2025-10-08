Louisiana sheriff links Georgia suspects to burglary at Saints player’s home

Police in Louisiana have identified four suspects from Georgia connected to a series of robberies targeting professional athletes.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says two suspects are in custody and two remain on the run, wanted for burglarizing the home of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. Investigators say the break-in happened while the Saints were playing the San Francisco 49ers at the Superdome on September 14.

Lopinto says surveillance video helped investigators track a car of interest, which led to the arrests and recovery of stolen property.

The sheriff added that his deputies have received multiple requests to keep watch over the homes of high-profile athletes during games.

“We’ll do extra patrols on their houses during the games and remind our deputies that a game is this weekend and these patrol requests are out there,” Lopinto said.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story