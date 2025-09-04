Crime And Law

Lawrenceville man sentenced to life in prison in connection to murder of teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Lawrenceville man has sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing a teenager during a gun sale that was set up through social media.

Gwinnett County prosecutors say 19-year-old Miguel Gabriel Flores is accused of plotting to rob 16-year-old Abel Castellanos after responding to his online ad.

During the gun exchange, Castellanos was shot and killed.

Other suspects charged in the case will face trial at a later date, officials say.

