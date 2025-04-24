Kennesaw police warn residents of fake $100 bills used as ‘prop money’ circulating

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department has issued a warning hat there are counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the area.

Kennesaw police say they received a report of counterfeit $100 bills being used that are “often prop money that are designed for movies or training.”

If you receive a counterfeit bill, don’t accept it, contact the police immediately and try to remember who gave it to you and any additional details including the appearance of the person and car they may be driving in.

The Kennesaw Police department included tips to identify counterfeit bills:

Look for phrases like “For Motion Picture Use Only” or foreign characters.

The back may read “IN PROP WE TRUST” instead of the real motto.

No security thread, color-shifting ink, or watermark = it’s fake.

Real bills have a distinct texture—prop money feels different.

Hold it up to the light: Real bills have security features you can see.

Be extra cautious during private sales, small business transactions, or when dealing with unfamiliar individuals.

Kennesaw police asked the public to help them spread awareness about the counterfeit bills to help them track down the people responsible.

“Stay alert, protect your money and share this warning with friends, neighbors and local businesses,” police added.