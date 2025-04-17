Kennesaw police search for driver who crashed into building, drove off

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw police need the public’s help in locating a driver they say crashed into a building and caused structural damage before driving off.

Officers say around 9:30 a.m. on April 6, a driver in a White Ford F-150 Extended Cab struck the Aylo Health building located at 2985 Mack Dobbs Rd.

Police say the truck is also likely to have extensive damage to the front end.

The truck is described as a model year between 2009-2014 with silver wheels and a single step on the driver side door.

If you have any information concerning this vehicle, contact Crime Analyst Jacob Riding at 470-827-9986.