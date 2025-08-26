Kennesaw couple convicted, accused of abusing 4-month-old son

KENNESAW, GA — A metro Atlanta couple were convicted of abusing their four-month-old son following an investigation that began in September 2020.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office initiated the probe after a pediatrician observed signs of child abuse during the infant’s routine checkup. Authorities identified 30-year-old Leonard Bessix and 27-year-old Allison Catherine Keener as suspects.

Cherokee County officials say during the trial, “the State presented evidence that Bessix caused the leg fracture, and that both Keener and Bessix failed to ensure the well-being of their child. The couple and their baby lived in a Hickory Flat home at the time.”

Court records indicate that the Kennesaw couple were charged in 2023.

Bessix was found guilty of cruelty to children in the second degree and contributing to the dependency of a minor. Keener was found guilty of contributing to the dependency of a minor, for failing to provide proper parental care which resulted in the child needing protection from the court.

Officials add 13 witnesses testified, including several pediatricians, a CHOA child abuse pediatrician, a representative from the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), law enforcement, witnesses, and family members.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 4.