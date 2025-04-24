Crime And Law

Henry County police need help identifying hit-and-run suspect

By Miles Montgomery
Henry County police need help identifying hit-and-run suspect (Henry County Police Department)
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted for a hit-and-run last week.

Police say someone committed a hit and run at Wilson Car Car Center at the 1700 block of Highway 42 in McDonough.

A surveillance photo shows an individual who is looking up with his pickup truck door open. He appears to be wearing a Gray hoodie with a Gray hat.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the person in the surveillance photo, please call Inv. C. Godfrey at 770-288-7240.

