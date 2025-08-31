Gwinnett County police investigating double death in domestic incident

Crime And Law

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are investigating a domestic-related incident that left two people dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded just after 3 p.m. to reports of a domestic dispute near Global Forum Boulevard near Atlanta. When they arrived, they discovered two individuals who had died in connection with the altercation.

The Gwinnett Police Department’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are leading the investigation. Authorities have not released the names of the victims, pending notification of family members.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public related to the incident.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

