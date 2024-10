GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A New York man who was wanted for allegedly impersonating an officer while robbing women at gunpoint at multiple Florida motels was arrested by Gwinnett County police at a motel near Duluth.

Michael Rodriguez, 27, was found with a fake badge along with handcuffs and a loaded weapon when he was arrested off Pleasant Hill Road recently, according to police.

He was captured on camera in Florida wearing a fake badge during what Orlando police say was an armed robbery.