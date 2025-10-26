Crime And Law

Gunfire at metro Atlanta gas station leaves young woman dead

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dekalb County Police Department investigating shooting on Moreland Ave
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A young woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a gas station in DeKalb County.

Investigators have identified the victim as Kinaya Hightower. Police say the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the Circle K off I-285 on Moreland Avenue, after two groups met at the location and gunfire broke out.

According to authorities, Hightower was an innocent bystander who had been celebrating her birthday at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

