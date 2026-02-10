Guilty plea entered in DUI crash that killed Lakeside High School student

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A guilty plea was entered Tuesday in a drunk driving crash that killed a Lakeside High School student two years ago.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Hannah Hackemeyer, now 20, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said Hackemeyer was 18 at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Hackemeyer was driving during a single-vehicle crash that killed Sophia Lekiachvili and injured two others.

Prosecutors also said the parents of one of the passengers are accused of allowing underage drinking at their home before the crash.