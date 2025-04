HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Georgia woman faces child cruelty charges after being accused of giving a two-year-old marijuana and putting a dog leash around a toddler’s neck.

According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson BJ Williams, Brooke Morgan Bestpitch posted photos and videos on Snapchat with the child hogtied with belts and yarn.

Bestpitch was released from the Hall County Jail after posting a $11,200 bond on Saturday.