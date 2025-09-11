Georgia terrorism expert weighs in on extremism after Charlie Kirk shooting

ATLANTA — As the search continues for the person who assassinated conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, a Georgia State University professor is offering perspective on the broader forces that can drive extremism.

Dr. Tony Lemieux, who studies radicalization, extremism, and terrorism, says that while the motive behind the attack is not yet known, social media has played a role in shaping dangerous ideologies, particularly among younger people.

“It does have the potential to foster and increase polarization, and that’s something we really need to be mindful of, especially at a moment like now,” Lemieux said.

He added that online platforms can sometimes narrow viewpoints, creating “relatively different realities” for people and amplifying divisions.

Lemieux stressed that no matter the motive, the killing of Kirk is a tragedy. “This is a horrible act and that should be a universally agreed upon thing; and I think it largely has been,” he said.

Authorities have not released a possible motive in the case but continue to pursue leads in the nationwide manhunt.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story