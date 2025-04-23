Georgia mother sentenced to life in prison for killing daughter, leaving body in closet for months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, a Georgia mother was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole after pleading guilty to killing her young daughter in 2023.

Alondra Hobbs pleaded guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom after killing her 7-year-old daughter Alivia Hobbs and putting her in a closet of a unit at the Hidden Valley apartments on Misty Waters Drive in June of 2023.

Alivia Hobbs was found partially mummified after police said Alondra Hobbs rolled the child into the closet in a stroller and left her there for at least four months.

The child’s body was found when a man near the Hidden Valley apartment complex smelled a foul odor, found the body and called police.