Georgia man charged in connection to murder of his roommate

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man faces charges in connection with the murder of his roommate on the Fourth of July.

Gwinnett County police say officers responded to an assault call at a residence on the 4000 block of Comanche Court in unincorporated Lilburn. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Jorge De La Cruz with a severe head injury. He was rushed to the hospital.

Detectives were informed that an occupant inside the residence discovered De La Cruz with a head injury and called 911. The occupant also informed officers that a third roommate left before they arrived.

“The third roommate identified as 40-year-old Martin Montiel-Moreno approached a Forsyth County deputy and said that police were looking for him,” Gwinnett County police officials said.

Montiel Moreno was later booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault, police officials add.

On Sunday, De La Cruz died from his injuries. Montiel-Moreno was charged with felony murder and malice murder.

The motive for the assault remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.