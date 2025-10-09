Georgia man arrested in connection to shooting death of his girlfriend

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville police say officers responded to a home on Lauren Kay Court, where they found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to her head. She later died at the scene.

Sebastian Prestridge was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Captain Dena Pauly, public information officer for the Lawrenceville Police Department. “Our investigators are working diligently to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this young woman’s death.”