Georgia man arrested after traffic stop over malfunctioning tail light leads to major drug, gun bust

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A traffic stop along Interstate 75 over a malfunctioning taillight ended up with a Woodstock man behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to distributing fentanyl, heroin, and meth.

Gary Hollingshed, 31, was arrested in March 2022 after being pulled over in Monroe County while driving to Atlanta.

Police said he had three preschool-aged children in his car when investigators found “nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine in the car and 56.30 grams of fentanyl.”

Following the traffic stop, police executed a search warrant on Hollingshed’s home in Woodstock, where they said they found “more than a half-kilogram of methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, two Glock pistols, a Ruger pistol, cocaine, crack cocaine, scales, and marijuana.”

Federal investigators said they had been monitoring Hollingshed and set up undercover agents to conduct their first controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Hollingshed in the parking lot of a hotel in Macon in Feb. 2022.

About a week later, they did another controlled purchase where Hollingshed is said to have sold an undercover agent heroin.

When the heroin was tested, it was “actually a fentanyl mixture weighing 28.56 grams. Hollingshed also sold the undercover agent 140.1 grams of methamphetamine.”

Hollingshed faces a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2025.