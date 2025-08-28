Georgia man accused of sexually abusing multiple children sentenced to life in prison

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A 35-year-old Georgia man has been found guilty for multiple charges including rape.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Dnyhn Carter was found guilty of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and incest.

In July of 2022, the Douglasville Police Department answered a call about child molestation. The mother of the victim said Carter “had been touching her inappropriately” while she was visiting his home.

During the course of their investigation, the District Attorney’s office and authorities learned Carter was “regularly sexually abusing an additional child for most of her life.”

Additional charges were filed in connection to the second victim. After further investigation, Carter was accused of molesting two other minor children in another state.

Carter admitted on the stand that he had committed each act he was charged with, officials said.

“The amount of victimization caused by this defendant is unimaginable,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “The survivors were able to stand proud in their truth during trial. We can only hope that while as hurtful as it was to hear the defendant admit to each and every count of what he did to them while testifying on the stand, that it can help in their healing to find peace despite the horrific acts he committed upon them.”