Georgia man accused of having sexual chats with underage girl on Snapchat arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A Georgia man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual communications with a minor on Snapchat.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators say 23-year-old Brandon Stephen Donehoo, who was on probation for sexual exploitation of children, was taken into custody as part of “Operation Watchful Eye,” a statewide initiative to monitor sex offender compliance.

During the operation, officials said Donehoo engaged in sexually explicit communications with a female via Snapchat and reportedly sent her money.

“Sheriff Tim Pounds and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to protecting the community and holding offenders accountable through continued collaboration with local and state law enforcement partners,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

