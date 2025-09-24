Georgia inmate sentenced to 80 more years for mailing bombs to federal buildings

SOUTHEAST GEORGIA — A Georgia prison inmate has been sentenced to an additional 80 years behind bars after federal prosecutors say he built and mailed bombs while already serving time.

According to the Department of Justice, 57-year-old David Cassidy admitted to sending two explosive devices through the mail, one to a federal courthouse in Anchorage, Alaska, and another to the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. The indictment did not detail how Cassidy obtained the materials or constructed the bombs.

Prosecutors said Cassidy’s actions were retaliation for prison conditions. He has been incarcerated in Georgia since the early 1990s.

CBS News Correspondent Matt Pieper contributed to this story