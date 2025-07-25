Georgia deputies use GDOT, crime center cameras to arrest driver going 146 mph

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was arrested after being clocked at 146 mph early Thursday morning.

Deputy First Class Sam Roberts of the H.E.A.T. unit was sitting off the side of GA-400 north when a driver in a white BMW SUV sped past him going 98 mph just after 1 a.m.

After Deputy Roberts put on his emergency lights, the driver increased his speed and was clocked at 146 mph.

After a brief pursuit, the driver exited GA-400 at Bald Ridge Marina Road. Deputies had to cancel the pursuit due to community safety, surroundings, location and road conditions.

A deputy used the cameras on GDOT and the Real Time Crime Center to pull registration information to track the vehicle.

After speaking with the registered owner, deputies discovered “his 23-year-old nephew was the driver and had just returned to the room from a late-night drive,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was later arrested.