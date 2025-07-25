Crime And Law

Georgia deputies use GDOT, crime center cameras to arrest driver going 146 mph

By Miles Montgomery
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was arrested after being clocked at 146 mph early Thursday morning.

Deputy First Class Sam Roberts of the H.E.A.T. unit was sitting off the side of GA-400 north when a driver in a white BMW SUV sped past him going 98 mph just after 1 a.m.

After Deputy Roberts put on his emergency lights, the driver increased his speed and was clocked at 146 mph.

After a brief pursuit, the driver exited GA-400 at Bald Ridge Marina Road. Deputies had to cancel the pursuit due to community safety, surroundings, location and road conditions.

A deputy used the cameras on GDOT and the Real Time Crime Center to pull registration information to track the vehicle.

After speaking with the registered owner, deputies discovered “his 23-year-old nephew was the driver and had just returned to the room from a late-night drive,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was later arrested.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!