GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Henry County Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident involving a mother and her son. Officers were informed a mother was locked inside her room and her son was armed with a knife and was trying to break in.

When officers arrived, the son was armed with a knife in an upstairs bedroom. One officer shot the minor.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. The minor’s identity and current extent of his injury are unknown.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the GBI will provide the case to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review,” the GBI said.

No officers were injured.