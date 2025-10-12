Crime And Law

GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting outside Buckhead bar

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly shooting involving an off-duty Atlanta police officer outside a Buckhead bar.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the parking lot off Cains Hill Place, outside the 5 Paces Inn. According to officials, the off-duty officer was patrolling the area when he confronted a man that bar management reported was causing a disturbance.

Police say the officer claimed the man had a gun, prompting him to open fire. The man was shot and killed.

Neither the officer nor the man have been identified. No one else was hurt.

