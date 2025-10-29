GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and a deputy injured in Cherokee County.

According to the GBI, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation following the incident, which happened around 7 p.m. on October 25 at a home on Whisperwood Trail in Acworth.

Deputies had been called to the home for a welfare check when they encountered 26-year-old Andre Alvear at the front door. Investigators say Alvear briefly spoke with the deputies before shutting the door, then reopened it and lunged at one of them with a knife, hitting the deputy in the face.

Authorities say Alvear chased the deputy as he tried to retreat, prompting both deputies to fire their weapons. Alvear was shot and killed.

The injured deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

Deputies later found the body of a woman upstairs inside the home.

The GBI’s investigation is ongoing.