GBI identifies suspect shot by Atlanta police at auto body shop

ATLANTA — An officer involved shooting in southwest Atlanta has left one man hospitalized following an incident outside a local automotive shop on Lakewood Avenue.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Travis Walker, was shot during a confrontation with Atlanta Police near the 2800 block of Lakewood Avenue.

According to witnesses, the incident unfolded after a 911 call was placed reporting an armed individual at an auto repair shop.

Witnesses described seeing a man, who appeared intoxicated, entering and exiting the shop before the police arrived on the scene.

Timothy Weachock, a nearby driver, recalled the events that led to the shooting. Weachock had pulled over to check a tire issue when he heard police officers shouting commands. “I hear the cops over there yelling ‘get down, drop the weapon, or do something,’ and then I hear shots ring out. Three to five shots, with two or three cops with guns pointed,” Weachock said.

Authorities say the man refused to comply with officers’ demands to drop his weapon, prompting an officer to open fire. Atlanta Police confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident. The man was transported to a nearby hospital. The identity of the man and current extent of his injury are unknown.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation.

No charges have been announced by police.

The investigation is ongoing.