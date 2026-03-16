Gang member convicted in 2019 murder in metro Atlanta sentenced to prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A gang member is sentenced to life in prison after a Gwinnett County jury convicts him of murder in a deadly counterfeit robbery scheme.

Officials say Jordan Anthony Moorman, 28 of Duluth, was found guilty in the January 2019 shooting death of 62-year old Leslie Smith.

Prosecutors say Moorman was the getaway driver after his co-defendant, Jordan Brantley, shot and killed Smith.

Officials say the victim had traveled to Norcross to retrieve a mobile phone from one of the individuals involved in the counterfeiting operation.