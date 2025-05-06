Fugitive from Ohio captured, arrested in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A fugitive from Ohio who was on the run since September of 2024 has been captured and arrested in Atlanta.

Ohio authorities received a tip that Hoskins potentially escaped to the Atlanta area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Ohio fugitive Tyrone Hoskins, 34, was found in Atlanta late Monday evening.

U.S. Marshals say Hoskins was wanted for federal supervised release violations, and federal weapons violations.

He was also wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated riot, and by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for manslaughter.

Hoskins is expected to remain in custody in Atlanta and will be extradited back to Ohio.