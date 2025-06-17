Former Fulton County deputy accused of tasing handcuffed inmates charged

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy who was recently accused of using excessive force was arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

Officials say 47-year-old Khadijah Solomon pleaded not guilty after being accused of tasing three detainees.

In an attempt to cover up what she did, Solomon is also accused of lying about it in official reports. The incidents were recorded by Solomon’s body worn camera.

The detainees were handcuffed at the time that they were tased, officials add.