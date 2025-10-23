Former DeKalb County superintendent pleads not guilty to alleged kickback scheme

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Former DeKalb County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Devon Horton has entered a not guilty plea after he was indicted on federal charges earlier this month in Illinois.

Dr. Horton faces 17 felony counts related to an alleged kickback scheme tied to his previous job in Illinois.

After the indictment, Dr. Horton was suspended and placed on administrative leave. He faces tax fraud, wire fraud and embezzlement charges, officials said.

The DeKalb County school board accepted his resignation last week, which will become effective in mid-November.

Horton appeared in federal court in Chicago on Monday along with two of his co-defendants. He remains free under what the judge calls an “extreme good behavior” agreement.