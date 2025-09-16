Former DeKalb County officer re-indicted in 2022 fatal shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A former DeKalb County police officer has been re-indicted in the shooting death of a man inside his metro Atlanta home in 2022.

On Tuesday, a new grand jury indicted former officer Russell Mathis on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the death of 37-year-old Marando Salmon.

Prosecutors said Mathis and fellow officer Jordan Vance responded to a call about a stolen car parked in the driveway of a home on Autumn Crest Court on Nov. 4, 2022.

The officers knocked on the door, which swung open, and then walked inside. Mathis is accused of firing the fatal shots.

An earlier indictment against both officers was dismissed six months ago after defense attorneys raised concerns about how evidence was presented to a grand jury. Officials say Vance will not face charges.