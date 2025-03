COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County Sheriff’s deputy was indicted after prosecutors say he falsely claimed he had multiple sclerosis to accept donations in 2021.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Mark Hampton is accused of taking money from people through fundraising, and gifts from sympathetic friends in November of 2021.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office received complaints about a social media account that was associated with Hampton.

He was arrested in June of 2022.