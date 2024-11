ATLANTA — A former halfway house employee in Atlanta was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a federal inmate, officials say.

Officials say 33-year-old Tristan Cox faces non-consensual sexual contact with a federal inmate in his custody.

Cox is accused of assaulting the inmate in a supply room during an overnight shift.

DNA evidence that was tested by the FBI corroborates the story of the inmate, officials add.

Cox was released on $10,000 bond.