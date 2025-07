ATLANTA, Ga. — Florida authorities and FBI Atlanta officials arrested a deputy who is accused of engaging in sexually explicit content with a teenager.

FBI Atlanta officials say 51-year-old Carle Miranda Blum received multiple videos and images of the victim, who was 17 at the time.

During the spring of 2025, Blum traveled to Atlanta, where she recorded multiple videos of herself engaging in sex acts with the victim.

Blum faces pending charges.