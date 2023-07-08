Five people charged after months-long investigation of suspected fentanyl trafficking

Five people face charges following a months-long investigation into a fentanyl distribution operation in Jackson and Banks counties.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says those arrested are charged with multiple felony drug offenses.

Three of the suspects are residents of Georgia; two others from Virginia:

= 48-year-old William “Faye” Lomack, of Maysville, Ga.

= 37-year-old Nicole Pressley, of Maysville, Ga.

= 38-year-old Stephanie “Sticks” Guthrie, of Winder, Ga.

= 54-year-old Tony Clough, of Marion, Va.

= 28-year-old Chante Presley, of Richland, Va.

The GBI says the arrests were made June 29th. Lomack was found with suspected fentanyl, two firearms and cash during a traffic stop in Commerce.

Drugs seized during months-long investigation in Jackson and Banks counties (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Search warrants executed at a nearby motel and a home revealed suspected fentanyl, firearms and suspected meth. Nicole Pressley was arrested at the home; Chante Presley taken into custody at the motel; Clough arrested during the traffic stop.

Guthrie was found at the motel but was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Firearms sezied during months-long investigation in Jackson, Banks counties (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including the sheriff’s offices of Banks, Jackson, and Stephens counties, as well as FBI-Gainesville, the Georgia State Patrol, the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.

