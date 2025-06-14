FBI Atlanta needs help finding 3 fugitives wanted for drug trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. — FBI Atlanta officials have asked for the public’s help in finding three fugitives wanted on federal charges including drug trafficking.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said nine out of 12 people wanted on federal drug trafficking charges were indicted.

Among the three who are on the run include Trayvon Simmons, Devonta Jackson, and Leroy Mintz.

FBI officials say Simmons, Mintz, and Jackson are each wanted on federal narcotics charges dating back to an investigation involving distribution of cocaine in Macon in 2023.

Simmons is described as a 28-year-old African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, and is 5-foot-7.

Mintz is described as a 28-year-old African-American man with brown eyes and black hair.

Jackson is described as a 30-year-old African-American man. He is 5-foot-7 tall with black braided hair and brown eyes. He also faces Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also reach out to your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.