Family on edge after pair of recent shootings at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County family fears for their safety after they say their home was targeted in a pair of drive-by shootings just weeks apart.

A resident told WSBTV that their home was riddled with bullets two times in the last three weeks.

One of the bullets came within a foot of hitting a 15-year-old girl as she was sleeping.

“I was sleeping for school the next morning. I woke up with the first two loud bangs. I threw myself off my bed and I went completely numb in my legs. I had to drag my body with my arms to the door to open the door,” she said.

The alleged shooter, Philandro Lee, is an ex-boyfriend of one of the siblings who live in the home, WSBTV says.

Lee is in police custody. It is unclear what charges he may face.

“I’m feeling scared to stay in my own house and I’m scared they are going to come back,” on the of the victims said. “The peace and, like, the calmness over the house is gone.”