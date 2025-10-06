Family of Atlanta mass shooting victims demand justice after suspects arraigned in court

ATLANTA — Four men connected to a 2024 shooting near an Atlanta park, which left five people injured, appeared in Fulton County Court this week.

Attorney Harold Spence, representing the victims, said their lives were turned upside down when gunfire erupted on Aug. 10, 2024, just hours into a family-friendly reunion at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street where people were cooking out, playing games, and enjoying the summer weather. Three teens and two women were shot.

Among those still recovering are a teen girl who shot in the back and a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the head.

Tabitha Colzie, the mother of one of the victims, called for justice and action to prevent further gun violence. “We want justice,” she said. “We as mothers will fight until we get justice. We will fight until everyone accountable for this is held accountable. This has really mentally messed us up. This has really taken a hold on not only me and my daughter, but my family.”

Community members and families affected by the shooting continue advocating for stronger measures to reduce gun violence in Atlanta parks and neighborhoods.

“We talk about crime statistics and crime going up, crime going down. But we don’t talk about the human cost of gun violence,” Spence said.

On Aug. 29, 2025 police arrested 18-year-old Noah Williams in connection with the shooting.