External hard drives with more than a million child porn images, videos seized by Georgia detectives

By WSB Radio News Staff
Elvis Beltran Pineda
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old Georgia man faces additional charges after detectives seized more than a million Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) both images and videos, on external drives and a laptop.

Elvis Beltran Pineda was arrested the end of January in the Operation Bytedown, which focused on peer-to-peer networks that collectors of child pornography use to download and trade movies and images with others in the network.

During the past month, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Lab processed external drives and a laptop that were seized from Pineda’s home.

Pineda faces two additional charges including distribution of CSAM and possession of CSAM.

He remains in Forsyth County Jail without bond.

