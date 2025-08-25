Duluth traffic stop leads to arrest of man accused of having stolen gun

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A traffic stop earlier this month in metro Atlanta led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Officers “developed probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered a stolen Glock handgun with an extended magazine inside.”

Duluth police officials said the gun was previously reported stolen out of College Park.

The man was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail on felony charges connected to possession of the stolen firearm.

Police officials did not release the name of the man who they arrested.