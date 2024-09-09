Crime And Law

Driver shoots at off-duty Atlanta police officer, speeds away

By WSBTV

FILE Photo: Atlanta police car

ATLANTA — A driver shot at an off-duty Atlanta police officer early Monday.

Atlanta police said that just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting call on Howell Mill Road near Northwest Atlanta.

An investigation determined that a man in a Chevy Tahoe SUV had been driving erratically and the off-duty officer notified nearby police.

Then, the man shot at the off-duty officer before speeding away.

The officer was not injured in the ordeal.

Atlanta police have not identified a suspect in this incident.

