Driver shoots at off-duty Atlanta police officer, speeds away

ATLANTA — A driver shot at an off-duty Atlanta police officer early Monday.
Atlanta police said that just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting call on Howell Mill Road near Northwest Atlanta.
An investigation determined that a man in a Chevy Tahoe SUV had been driving erratically and the off-duty officer notified nearby police.
Then, the man shot at the off-duty officer before speeding away.
The officer was not injured in the ordeal.
Atlanta police have not identified a suspect in this incident.