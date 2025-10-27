Driver charged after going 100 mph in a 45 mph zone in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police in Cobb County are reminding drivers to obey the speed limit after a driver was caught speeding in a residential area.

Austell police clocked a driver going 100 mph in a 45 mph zone on Austell Road outside of the Bishops Run subdivision.

“Reckless driving endangers our community,” Austell police said. “This driver chose to put his life and the lives of our citizens and visitors to our city in danger. We will not tolerate this type of reckless driving in our city.”

The driver was later arrested and charged. The identity of the driver and specific charges were not released by police.