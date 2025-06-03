Crime And Law

Deputies search for driver who fatally hit 15-year-old pedestrian in Newton County

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old boy late Monday evening.

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Highway 36 just south of Hummingbird Lane after reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim dead in the roadway. Investigators say evidence indicating the car that hit him was pearl white.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-300-7877.

