BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying and finding a woman who is wanted in connection to an assault at a restaurant.

Deputies say a woman is wanted for throwing food at a juvenile cashier at the WNB Factory after becoming upset with her order.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6011.