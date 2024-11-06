DeKalb VA Medical Center doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patient

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A primary care physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in DeKalb County has been found guilty of sexual assault.

According to court documents between 2019 and 2020, 69-year-old Rajesh Motibhai Patel, of Lilburn, was accused of assaulting four female patients during routine exams. The Department of Justice said Patel improperly touched them during examinations.

The jury acquitted him of charges related to three victims and found him guilty of violating the fourth victim.

“Dr. Patel violated the cardinal rule of a physician to do no harm to patients under his care,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “Veterans who consulted him for treatment, like the victim in this case, trusted Dr. Patel and he violated that trust. His conviction hopefully provides a measure of healing for those impacted by his crimes.”

After an eight-day trial, Patel was found guilty by a jury of violating a patient’s constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under the color of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact.

“The verdict is an important step in seeking justice for a sexual assault committed against a veteran seeking care at a VA medical center,” said Michael J. Missal, Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He will be sentenced on February 20, 2025.