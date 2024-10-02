Crime And Law

DeKalb County man sentenced for depositing nearly $1.5 million in fake money orders at several banks

By WSBTV

7-Eleven Unveils Vcom In Philadelphia PHILADELPHIA - JUNE 11: A money order is printed from a Vcom financial services kiosk at a 7-Eleven store June 11, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vcom is 7-Eleven's new self-serve financial transaction machine offering ATM transactions, money orders, money transfers, check cashing and bill paying. Currently installed in select Philadelphia stores, the kiosks will soon go online at 7-Eleven stores across the country. (Photo by Don Murray/Getty Images) (Don Murray/Getty Images)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A 36-year-old metro Atlanta man pleaded guilty to his involvement in a million-dollar money order scheme.

According to court records, between December 2019 and September 2022, Jeremiah Carbon, 36, of Lithonia, bought almost 1,500 money orders from retail stores in Georgia. This also included him purchasing them in at least two other states using fake names and fake driver’s licenses.

Carbon made copies of the blank money orders and completed them with fake buyers’ names, and then deposited the copied money orders into one of several bank accounts in at least five different banks.

The Northern District of Georgia District Attorney’s Office said, some of the bank accounts were in Carbon’s name, and others were in the names of his conspirators.

After depositing the copied money orders into the bank accounts, Carbon would return the originally purchased blank money orders to different retail stores and receive refunds.  Carbon bought, copied, deposited, and then returned nearly 1,500 money orders totaling almost $1.5 million.

The 36-year-old was also caught on camera at the store locations buying and returning the money orders.

In some instances, after using a fake driver’s license to purchase money orders, Carbon made more purchases from the store using his actual debit card.

On February 22, 2022, Gwinnett County deputies conducted a traffic stop while Carbon was driving due to an unrelated traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found several blank money orders, a receipt for the recently purchased money orders, a printer/copier, and a paper cutter.  The Lithonia man also had a semi-automatic gun, which he was forbidden to have due to his status as a convicted felon.

“Carbon believed he could evade law enforcement when he resumed his criminal ways,” said Frederick D. Houston, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office.

On June 6, Carbon pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to three years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

“Carbon took advantage of a monetary instrument intended to serve as a secure means for transferring funds and used it for his personal gain,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!