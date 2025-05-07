DeKalb Co. police need help identifying person wanted in connection to deadly shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need the public’s help finding the person wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in November.

Officers responded to 7184 Rockbridge Rd. regarding a person shot on Nov. 24, 2024.

Upon arrival, officers found Antonio Alder in the front seat of a green Toyota Corolla, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. You can remain anonymous.