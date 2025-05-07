Crime And Law

DeKalb Co. police need help identifying person wanted in connection to deadly shooting

By Miles Montgomery
DeKalb Co. police need help identifying person wanted in connection to deadly shooting (DeKalb County Police Department)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need the public’s help finding the person wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in November.

Officers responded to 7184 Rockbridge Rd. regarding a person shot on Nov. 24, 2024.

Upon arrival, officers found Antonio Alder in the front seat of a green Toyota Corolla, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. You can remain anonymous.

